Photo: Job Sikhala arrives in court

A photo of MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala entering the courts in Bikita Masvingo has surfaced online.

Job Sikhala was reported missing on Wednesday after his lawyers failed to locate him at the Harare Magistrates court where he was supposed to appear for initial appearance.

“When ZLHR accessed @JobWiwa at 0840 hrs at Bikita police station, he said that when he was whisked away from Harare Central Police he was blindfolded – covered with a facial mask. This was only removed at Gutu.” Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights tweeted on Thursday morning.

Sikhala is being charged with treason and he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.