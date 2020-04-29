Outrage as Zimbabwe High Court rules in favour of illegal vending

The application was filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of informal traders and residents who sought to stop the local and central government from demolishing their vending stalls and tuckshops across the country
ZLHR said it believes this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them.
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders demolitions to be stopped in Chitungwiza&Epworth as they are unlawful&unprocedural. @ZLHRLawyers believes this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them. @cohsunshinecity @263Chat