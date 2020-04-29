Outrage as Zimbabwe High Court rules in favour of illegal vending

THEo High Court Judge Justice Munangati-Manongwa has ordered that demolitions of tuckshops and vending stalls happening in Chitungwiza and Epworth be stopped as they are unlawful and unprocedural.

The application was filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of informal traders and residents who sought to stop the local and central government from demolishing their vending stalls and tuckshops across the country

ZLHR said it believes this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them.