Obert Mpofu evicted from farm

THE Deputy Sheriff on Wednesday finally served eviction papers on Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, who is unlawfully occupying Esidakeni farm owned by prominent human rights defender, Siphosami Malunga and two other business partners.

Mpofu, and another Zanu PF activist Dumisani Madzivayathi, invaded the farm located in Nyamandlovu, Matebeleland North claiming they were allocated the property under the controversial land reform proramme.

Recently, the Bulawayo High Court ruled in favour of Malunga and his colleagues before ordering Mpofu and company out of the property.

The High Court ruling also follows a similar ruling by the Supreme Court.

Despite the two court orders the farm’s owners still could not access the farm as Mpofu allegedly used his political clout to defy the court orders.

Malunga and his partners were this week arrested and arraigned before the courts for ironically unlawfully occupying the same property.

They are out of custody on ZWL$10 000 bail each.

Writing on his Facebook page Malunga confirmed that Mpofu had been served with the eviction order.

“The Deputy Sheriff served the eviction on Obert Mpofu yesterday,” wrote Malunga.

The South Africa based human rights activist also accused the occupants of the farm of poisoning one of his partners’s dogs.

“Last night they poisoned Esidakeni director Charles Moyo’s vicious dogs. One has died and the other is critically ill. It is clear that together with CIO (Central Intelligence Organization) they have decided to physically harm us. We are not afraid,” declared Malunga.

