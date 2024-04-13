NetOne employees defraud company US$94k

Spread the love

POLICE in Gokwe, Midlands Province, have launched a manhunt for two NetOne employees who allegedly defrauded their employer US$94 793 before the grand theft was unearthed following an internal audit.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday identified the two as Codesser Moyo (35) employed as a customer care representative and Fungai Daka (37) who was employed as supervisor.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is on a manhunt for two (alleged) fraudsters who stole US$94 793 from their employer,” Mahoko said.

“The offence was committed during the period extending from October 13, 2023 to November 18, 2023. It is alleged that from the period, the (NetOne) commercial manager and loss control officer from Harare conducted a reconciliation of sales at the shop (in Gokwe) and noticed a discrepancy of US$94 793.”

Mahoko said during the reconciliation period Moyo of Dzivarasekwa in Harare and Daka of Warren Park D, Harare disappeared from their workstation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...