Neighbours fight over land

Some neighbours in Marange are not seeing eye-to-eye over a land dispute.

Wesley Nhongo dragged his neighbour, Josiah Madzinzira, to Mutare Civil Court over the issue and applied for a peace order against him.

Nhongo told the court that he bought the land in question years back after Madzinzira’s father had surrendered it to the village head.

Madzinzira’s father reportedly partitioned the land into three portions. He left one portion for his son (Josiah) and surrendered the other two portions to the village head.

The court heard that the two portions were sold to other families.

However, Madzinzira is now claiming his father’s land.

Nhongo said Madzinzira is even tilling his land.

lt is alleged that Madzinzira uprooted Nhongo’s crops and hired thugs to assaulted Nhongo.

“I was born and bred on that piece of land. My children and my daughter-in-laws are also staying there. We have full rights over that piece of land and Madzinzira’s actions are being driven by greed,” said Nhongo.

He added that Madzinzira is always in default when he is summoned to appear before the local community court over the issue.

Nhongo also said Chief Marange has ruled that he is the rightful owner of the land.

He produced a letter from Chief Marange confirming that.

However, Madzinzira also had another letter from the same chief saying he is the owner of the land.

“We were not using that land because we did not have cattle for draught power. Last year we bought cattle and we are now capable of fully utilising all our pieces of land,” said Madzinzira.

He added: “The land belonged to my father. I have every right to farm there. Nhongo should vacate if he wants peace with us or there will be bloodshed.”

Mr Chipato referred the parties back to Chief Marange’s court.

