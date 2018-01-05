Mzembi, Undenge Arrested, Oscar Pambuka And Psychology Maziwisa Wanted

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi and former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge.

Mzembi is allegedly facing criminal abuse of office and corruption charges rising when he was Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister and also as Foreign Affairs Minister. Undenge is alleged to have abused his position as the former Minister of Energy and Power Development to influence ZESA to give tenders to his friends without following proper procedure.

ZACC also said Patterson Tsimba has been picked up on allegations of murder. The anti-graft body said they want television personality Oscar Pambuka and Higfield West MP, Pyscology Mazivisa to assist with investigations.

More: ZBC