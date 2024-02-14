My hands are clean – scum lawyer in Mutumbuka housing scam

Spread the love

Harare – Kenias Mutyasira of Mubangwa and Partners who drafted the agreement of sale for the alleged illegal sale of former Education Minister, Dzingai Mutumbuka’s plush Chisipite House in Harare argued in court yesterday that his hands are clean.

He said he did due diligence for the process. The questioning by the prosecutor lasted a few minutes.

He told Prosecutor Kudzanai Mudzamiri that he checked the database at the Deeds Office and it indicated that the house belonged to Jonah Ngome.

Asked why Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga only paid US$45,000 for a house worth over US$600,000, Mutyasira said Ngome was desperately in need of money.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...