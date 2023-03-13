Mvuma guard fined US$ 200 for growing dagga

MVUMA—Magistrate Constance Mutandwa has fined a Chirumhanzu Rural District Council (RDC) security guard US$ 200 for growing dagga (mbanje) at his residency without a permit.

Christopher Machera (28) of stand number 44 Village 5 Musena, Mvuma and stationed at Musena Irrigation Scheme appeared in court last week. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Mutandwa gave him the alternate of three years jail time should he fail to pay the money.

Prosecutor Simbarashe Hwacha told the court that on February 7, 2023 at around 2 pm Mvuma Police officers who were on patrol in Musena area received a tip off that Machera was growing dagga.

The officers proceeded to his homestead and found his wife Cecilia Meki who told them that Machera was at work. The officers followed him to the irrigation scheme and brought him home. After searching his garden they found 12 dagga plants and arrested him.

The dagga was between two and three meters tall.

