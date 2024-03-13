Mutumbuka House fraud Court case dragging at snail-slow pace

Spread the love

It doesn’t look like a serious case involving a snatched property worth US$0,6 million

The trial of suspects who forged title deeds to former Minister Dzingai Mutumbuka’s plush house in the leafy suburb of Chispite and sold it for a song was postponed by Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera for the fifth time on Monday.

Witnesses are complaining about transport costs and time spent coming to court only to be told of postponements. The witnesses also

complain of a casual approach to the matter by court officials. The suspects in the case namely Tatenda Wakatama, Prosper Biziweck and Jonah Ngome who is at large were arrested in 2021 and the trial only started three years later in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Mutumbuka is evicted from his house.

