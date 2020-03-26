Mnangagwa’s amnesty ex-convict kills two relatives

AN ex-murder convict from Binga, who was released from jail though the Presidential Amnesty in 2018, has appeared in court for killing his two nephews.

Themba Muleya (38) of Sikhalala Village under Chief Dobola was not asked to plead to two counts of murder when he appeared before Binga magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo.

He was remanded in custody to April 6 and is supposed to be examined by two psychiatrists.

Prosecuting Mr Quiet Mpofu said Muleya armed himself with an axe last week on Thursday and killed his two nephews Vivid Muleya and Review Tshuma, both aged five.

Muleya lived with the deceased as well as three other children aged five, seven as well as 12 years and their grandmother Mrs Janet Munkombwe who all narrowly survived the attack.

“On 19 March at 5PM Vivid Muleya and Review Tshuma arrived home from Mulindi Primary School in the company of System Mudenda and Andile Nyirongo. They found the accused and their grandmother, Mrs Janet Munkombwe at home. The accused person armed himself with an axe and struck Vivid and Review causing their instant death,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said Mr Gift Mudenda (30) who resides at the same homestead arrived home and found two bodies in the yard while Muleya was chasing after Captain with an axe intending to kill him.

Mrs Munkombwe was also screaming while scurrying for cover.

Mr Mudenda managed to rescue System and Andile and took them to Mulindi Primary School where they sought refuge.

Mrs Munkombwe and Captain disappeared into the bush where they hid until the arrest of the accused.

A report was made to the police and Muleya was arrested at the scene.

The axe was recovered while the motive of the attack is not yet known.

The murder comes just two weeks after a similar incident in Lusulu in the same district where Christopher Gotore (20) originally from Chimombe Village under Chief Jiri in Gokwe went berserk and fatally axed his brother-in-law’s aunt and son and three neighbours.

Gotore claimed he was haunted by a recurring dream where he always saw the victims in a vision visiting him with pigs and threatening to kill him.

He was also sent for mental examination.

Police said the ex-murder convict was released through the Presidential amnesty in 2018, but did not give more details.