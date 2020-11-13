NORTON independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has escalated his fight against police chief Godwin Matanga by writing to the Auditor-General requesting an urgent forensic audit of the law enforcement agency’s financial affairs, The NewsHawks have established.

Mliswa, a self-styled corruption buster, last month wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) demanding the anti-graft body investigate Matanga on a series of allegations, including flouting tender procedures through the purchase of luxury cars for senior officers.

According to a letter seen by The NewsHawks, Mliswa wants Auditor-General Mildred Chiri to go through the police financial books to ascertain whether or not there have been irregular transactions.

“In my mandated role of legislation, representation and oversight Mliswa escalates fight against Matanga and in the context of national interest, I hereby lodge an official request for a widescale forensic audit to be conducted at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for the period 2017 to present day,” wrote Mliswa in a letter dated 5 November.

“This request for investigation is premised on the overwhelming evidence as received both orally and in writing of numerous alleged irregularities, cases of corruption and abuse of office said to have been perpetrated by Commissioner-General G.T. Matanga in cahoots with other senior officers. Some of the matters are as listed, but not limited to, the official report I made to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission of which you are in copy and had said correspondence delivered to you.”

Mliswa said he was ready to assist with evidence during the forensic audit.

“My assertions are not unfounded, and I am willing and able to assist with any evidence and leads as and when they may be requested,” the letter further says.

Efforts to get a comment from Chiri were in vain as her phone was unreachable. A text message sent to her was not responded to at the time of going to print.

Mliswa, who has in the past been accused by opponents like business tycoons Billy Rautenbach and Paul Westwood of corrupt practices, last month wrote to Zacc chairperson demanding a probe into what he described

as grand corruption by the police boss.

The outspoken legislator recently accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons Collins and Shaun — whose mother is first lady Auxillia — of corrupt practices.

“Sometime in December 2019, CG Matanga, in the company of his chief staff officer, transport and

logistics, commissioner Hlabiso, is alleged to have paid a visit to Croco Motors with the intent to purchase eighty (80) operations vehicles without following due tender process and procedure,” Mliswa wrote in a letter dated 22 October.

“In his personal capacity, CG Matanga is then alleged to have instructed Croco Motors to clear the eighty (80) vehicles on customs clearance certificates under the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Matanga is further alleged to have

instructed Croco Motors to brand the aforementioned vehicles in the police colours ready for collection.”

Mliswa also accuses the police chief of engaging in “unsavoury and criminal alliance” with officials from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit and controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya. Nguwaya has denied the claims. – News Hawks