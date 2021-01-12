MDC A’s Fadzayi Mahere Remanded In Custody

Opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, was Tuesday afternoon remanded in custody up to Friday at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

Mahere was arrested on 11 January and charged with peddling falsehoods after tweeting last week that a police officer had killed an infant at an illegal pickup point along Second Street in Harare’s Avenues area.

MDC Alliance posted on social media platforms announcing the development. Tweeted the party:

MDC Alliance National Spokesperson @advocatemahere has been remanded in custody to Friday 15 January 2021.

