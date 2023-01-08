Masvingo businessman shot dead

A MASVINGO businessman was shot dead during a robbery on Saturday and the criminal got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In a statement posted on Twitter page, police said the victim Michael Munhungowarwa (41) was shot dead at around 9pm on Saturday while he and his wife were closing their shop.

The suspect are still at large and police have since launched a manhunt.

“Police in Masvingo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of an unknown suspect who shot dead a tuck-shop owner, Michael Munhungowarwa (41), with a pistol before stealing unknown amount of cash on 7 January at around 9pm along Kaguvi Street, Mucheke B, Masvingo,” read the statement.

Police said the suspect pounced at the tuck-shop when the victim and his wife, Martha Taguta (26) were packing groceries while preparing to close the shop for the day.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

Meanwhile in an unrelated case, on Friday, police in Masvingo arrested a man who was in possession of an unregistered gun.

“On 6 January 2023, police in Masvingo received information and arrested Sibenzu Sibanda (35) at Makato Business Centre, in connection with possession of an unregistered pistol with a magazine of 6 rounds. Investigations are in progress.”

