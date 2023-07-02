Master of High Court opens offices in Gweru

GWERU – The Master of the High Court of Zimbabwe is opening offices in Gweru to decentralize services and provide greater convenience and accessibility to the public.

The new offices will be operational starting June 19, 2023, according to a statement. The office will be located at the 2nd floor of the First Mutual Centre, at the corner of 5th Street and R. Mugabe Way in Gweru, Midlands Province.

The Office of the Master of the High Court offers various services, including the registration and administration of deceased estates, insolvent estates, and companies under corporate rescue.

It is also responsible for the registration and safekeeping of wills, as well as the administration and supervision of funds held in the guardian’s fund.

This development coincides with Gweru City Council’s allocation of land to the Judicial Service Commission for the construction of a High Court in the city. Currently, Gweru does not have a High Court, while cities like Masvingo and Bulawayo do.

The establishment of the Master of High Court offices in Gweru and the future construction of a High Court reflect efforts to improve the judicial infrastructure and accessibility of legal services in the region.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...