Man steals plastic bucket to gift “new” wife

A 42-YEAR-OLD who was facing charges of stealing a 20-litre plastic bucket left a court in stitches when he claimed that he wanted to please his “new” wife with the bucket so that she could use it when doing laundry.

This was heard when Joseph Rabson appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of theft.

Rabson pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six months in prison which were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years of which dishonesty is an element for which upon conviction is sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

In mitigation and in a bid to get the court’s mercy Rabson claimed he recently got married and when he stole the bucket he wanted to give it to his wife so that she would use it when doing laundry.

It was the State’s case that on 26 June and at around 7am Rabson went to Moses Chikomo’s house. Chikomo had escorted his child to school.

Upon realising that Chikomo was not around, Rabson stole a 20-litre empty plastic bucket that was outside the house.

Rabson went on to try to break into Chikomo’s house using an iron bar but Chikomo immediately arrived causing Rabson to run away with the bucket.

Chikomo then chased after Rabson and he managed to catch up with him, leading to the recovery of the bucket valued at US$5.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Rabson’s arrest.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye appeared for the State. – H-Metro

