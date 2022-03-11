Man found dead in a maize field in Mucheke

Masvingo – An unidentified man’s body was found in a maize field near Sisk in Mucheke yesterday morning. The deceased whose age is estimated at 25 donned a dreadlock.

Foul play is suspected as his body had bruises. It is believed that he was murdered as he was coming from watching a televised soccer match at the shops.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the case to The Mirror.

“ZRP Chikato is investigating the case”, said Dhehwa.https://masvingomirror.com

