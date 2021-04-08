Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling deferred

THE bail ruling for the MDC Alliance duo of Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri has been deferred to Tuesday next week.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, who allegedly convened a public gathering outside of Harare Magistrates court last month, will have to wait until next week for the ruling on their bail application.

The state is opposing their application on the basis that they are no changed circumstances since time they were initially denied bail by Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro.

The state also submitted that the two’s plea to be considered for bail like Takudzwa Ngadziore does not hold water given that he is just an immature youth, while the duo are adults, with Mamombe being a member of the National Assembly.

Still at the courts, Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna deferred to this Friday the bail ruling of prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema who allegedly erroneously granted bail to four suspected armed robbers including Musa Taj Abdul last year.

Kasema was earlier denied bail at the Harare Magistrates court before he filed an application on the basis of changed circumstances.