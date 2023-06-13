Mai Titi convicted of theft of trust property; remanded in custody awaiting sentencing

COMEDIENNE Mai Titi born has been convicted of theft of trust property.

Her conviction follows a full trial which was heard before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda.

She has been remanded in custody to this Wednesday pending sentencing.

The comedienne was facing fraud and theft of trust property charges after failing to pay a US$10 000 debt and using a hired car as collateral.

Earlier in May she had applied for discharge but a Harare Magistrate had dismissed it ruling that she had a case to answer.

In the first count, it is alleged that sometime in September 2022 and at corner Second Street and Speke Avenue, Mai Titi intentionally misrepresented facts to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of USD$10 000 for her business venture and would give her a Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration as surety while aware the car was not hers.

It is alleged Mhuka acted upon the misrepresentation and gave her US$10 000 cash.

The comedienne later retrieved the vehicle from the complainant stating that it did not belong to her and went on to give her another vehicle, an Audi as surety which she later took back leaving an invalid passport.

The complainant later discovered that the passport was not valid and returned it back to the socialite who then gave her the Audi back.

In January this year, police seized the vehicle from complainant citing that the vehicle belonged to a car sale named Else Event Car Hire.

It is alleged by so doing, accused person exhibited an intention to deceive the complainant who then was prejudiced of US$10 000 cash which was not recovered.

In the second count Mai Titi approached the car rental company who is the complainant represented by director Liberty Vazhura intending to hire an Audi Q5 motor vehicle.

“She allegedly entered into an agreement to make some weekly payments of US$770-00 and a lease agreement was signed.

“The accused failed to make the weekly payments and was ordered to return the vehicle by the complainant,” read court papers.

It is alleged that she became evasive, forcing the Vazhura to report the matter to the police.

Investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of the motor vehicle from Mhuka’s residence.

In her ruling the magistrate said this was “a classic case of theft of trust property”.

