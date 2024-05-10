Mozambique’s Army Engages Islamist Insurgents in Major Attack on Macomia

Spread the love

MAPUTO – President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has confirmed that the country’s army is currently battling Islamist insurgents following a significant attack on the northern town of Macomia on Friday morning.

The assault, occurring in Cabo Delgado, a gas-rich province plagued by an insurgency since 2017, marks a concerning escalation in violence despite heightened security measures.

In a televised address, according to Reuters, President Nyusi disclosed that the town of Macomia came under attack earlier in the day, with ongoing exchanges of gunfire reported. Initially repelled by security forces after approximately 45 minutes of combat, the militants regrouped and launched a renewed assault.

The scale of Friday’s attack appears to be among the most severe witnessed in recent times, with local media reporting a substantial number of assailants involved and mass displacement of residents fleeing the violence.

Amidst the escalating security crisis, concerns arise over the imminent withdrawal of a regional force from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), deployed in Mozambique since 2021.

President Nyusi acknowledged the challenges posed by transitional periods and expressed hope for continued support from the SADC forces, though their current involvement in the conflict remains unclear.

Furthermore, Rwanda’s deployment of troops to assist in combating the insurgency underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting international efforts to address the insurgency’s threat to stability in the region.

The timing of the attack coincides with efforts by French oil company Total Energy to resume operations at a $20 billion liquefied natural gas terminal in Cabo Delgado, stalled since 2021 due to security concerns. Macomia, the target of the assault, lies approximately 200 kilometers north of the LNG project site.

Despite the security challenges, ExxonMobil, in partnership with Eni, remains committed to advancing its LNG project in northern Mozambique. The company recently expressed optimism about the project’s progress, citing improved security conditions in the region.

As Mozambique grapples with the resurgence of violence in Cabo Delgado, the conflict’s implications for regional stability and investment in the energy sector remain a pressing concern.

The ongoing engagement between Mozambique’s military and Islamist insurgents underscores the complex security landscape facing the country and its efforts to safeguard vital economic interests amidst persistent threats.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...