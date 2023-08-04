Magistrate postpones Gutu CCC member judgment

GUTU-Magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu has postponed the judgment of Gutu Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Goodson Matanda (51) to Friday next week.

Magistrate Panavanhu postponed the judgment as she is away at Chatsworth Circuit Court. Initially, the judgment was set for yesterday.

Matanda’s lawyer Derick Charamba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

“The judgment has been set down for August 11, 2023, because the presiding magistrate is away,” he said.

Matanda of Chifamba Village, Chief Munyaradzi in Gutu, allegedly assaulted Shamiso Madondo, a FAZ employee at Rafamoyo Primary School, after checking his details in the voter registration roll.

The incident happened in May. Magistrate Panavanhu granted Matanda US$250 bail. The matter is under GT321/23.

Circumstances are that on the day around 5: 15 pm, Matanda went to check his name in the voter’s roll at Rafamoyo Primary School.

On his way out of the center, he allegedly began recording videos of Zanu PF and FAZ members using his mobile phone.

Madondo confronted him, and a misunderstanding ensued. He allegedly punched her once in the mouth, once on the head and once on the right breast.

He also allegedly insulted her by calling her a poor b*itch used by Zanu PF and was refrained by Sheila Mashavira.

Police details at the center did not arrest Matanda. He was arrested the next day at a beer drink.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...