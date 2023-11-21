Lovejoy Chitengu Elected Harare Mayor

City of Harare councillors on Tuesday, 21 November elected Cllrs Lovejoy Chitengu (Ward 36) and Rosemary Muronda (Ward 7) as the new mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The election of the new mayor and a deputy was necessitated by the recall of CCC Cllrs Ian Makone (Ward 18) and Kudzai Kadzombe (Ward 41), who occupied the respective offices.

Makone and Kadzombe are among scores of CCC representatives who have been recalled by the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu since October this year.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba confirmed the election of Chitengu and Muronda. He posted on X:

We have deployed Councillor Lovejoy Chitengu to spearhead the leadership of Harare City Council. This was necessitated by ZANU PF-sponsored recalls that removed Mayor Ian Makone and his Deputy Kudzai Kadzombe. Lovejoy will be deputized by Rosemary Muronda.

A report by The Herald a few hours before the election suggested that councillors Simon Mapanzure (Ward 34), Happymore Gotora (Ward 17) and Blessing Muroyiwa (Ward 2) were vying for the post, as well as former Mayor Jacob Mafume (Ward 19).

