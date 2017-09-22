Lotion thief nabbed at Spar Supermarket

A LOCAL woman ran out of luck after she was recently caught stealing groceries at Spar Mutare Supermarket.

The supermarket’s general manager, Mr Houston Munyoro, said the woman, only identified as Samantha, was caught on camera acting suspiciously before security personnel tracked her.

“She would act suspiciously whenever she walks into the supermarket. We decided to track her. She stole Nivea and Yardley lotions, all valued around $15,” he said.

Samantha, who lives in Greenside low-density suburb, is a mother of one.