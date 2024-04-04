Legislator faces attempted murder charges

Spread the love

THE trial, in which Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga is accused of attempted murder, got underway in Harare yesterday.

Kademaunga appeared together with Harare City Council Ward 10 Councillor, Clayd Mashozhera, Noel Munhuwei and Daudi Jessub.

The quartet pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The court heard that on August 22 last year, the complainants – Cyril Nyauchi, Artwell Marwa and Spencer Mudarikwa – were moving around Sunningdale location giving food to ZANU PF election agents who were deployed at various polling stations.

They were driving a Toyota Spacio.

It is alleged that when they got to Metro Peach Main Entrance at the corner of Seke Road and Boshoff Road in Sunningdale 1, Harare, they were blocked by the quartet, and ten other individuals.

The gang was driving a white Toyota Noah, a pearl Toyota Mark X, a white commuter omnibus, a Honda Fit and two other cars whose registration numbers were not captured.

Jessub and others disembarked from their vehicles while Kademaunga, Mashozhera and Munhuwei remained in the cars.

They allegedly smashed the windows of the complainants’ car.

Nyauchi was attacked by the mob who allegedly used an axe, golf sticks, whips and button sticks until he lost consciousness.

Marwa and Mudarikwa were also attacked by the mob and suffered severe injuries.

The gang allegedly set the Toyota Spacio on fire and fled.

The trio was assisted by Good Samaritans who ferried them to the hospital.

Source: H-Metro

