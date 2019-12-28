Video: Lawyer of Zimbabwe VP’s estranged wife explains extended remand time

THE lawyer representing Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of one of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga, explains what happened in court on Friday, that resulted in his client’s extended jail stay.

Taona Nyamakura said the court will hear Mabaiwa’s case on Tuesday, December 31.

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will spend another weekend in custody after the High Court deferred her application for bail and appeal hearings to Tuesday next week.

The former model, arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and charged with the slew of offences, had her bail hearing pushed to 27 January last week.



High Court Judge, Webster Chinamhora pushed the case after the State indicated that it was still waiting for a record of proceedings from the Harare Magistrates’ Court where Marry appeared for initial remand.

She had been remanded in custody by Deputy Chief Magistrate Christian Mberewere.

Marry is facing charges of attempting to kill her husband while he was seeking treatment at a private hospital in South Africa in July this year, money laundering and externalisation.

The embattled daughter of former Dynamos boss, Kenny Mubaiwa is denying the charges.

Marry is being represented by Nyambirai and Mtetwa Legal Practitioners.

Her lawyers have indicated she was not in the best of health to remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Marry’s sudden turn of fortunes is linked to a messy matrimonial fall-out with her powerful husband.