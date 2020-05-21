Landmark judicial reforms: Zimbabwe Constitutional & Supreme Courts separated

ZIMBABWE is set to register a landmark development in the judiciary sector as the Supreme and Constitutional courts will be separated this Friday. The Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court have been operating under one roof, with the same judges presiding.

However, the 22nd of May marks a new era in the judiciary as the two courts will be separated with different judges and separate buildings.

Legal expert, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba says the latest development is a testimony of the commitment to abide by the provisions of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“We are celebrating this development and we have been waiting for it. These are supposed to be two separate courts and judges have been dealing with double work. We will get very good judgment and improved jurisdiction. Judges will have time to research and specialization and this gives room for the best judgments,” said Mrs Nyemba.

Another Constitutional law expert, Advocate Lewis Uriri says the separation of the two courts will ease the workload, adding that constitutional matters must be dealt with by specific judges.

“When people complain about the delay of cases they will not consider that the same judges are manning two separate courts. We have situations where the same judges on the Supreme Court will be manning the constitution and this must be the premise underlying separation of these two courts,” noted Advocate Uriri.

The Constitutional Court deals with constitutional matters, while the Supreme Court is charged with matters of appeal from lower