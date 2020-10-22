Land Baroness Priscila Charumbira granted bail

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande has granted $40 000 bail to Harare City Planner Priscilla Charumbira who is facing charges of criminal abuse involving land.

As part of her bail conditions, Charumbira was ordered not to visit her workplace or any city of Harare premises for a month and to continue residing at her given address.

She was also ordered to report once every Fridays at Highlands police station and not to interfere with state witnesses.

The State led by Mr George Manokore had opposed bail saying the accused persons was a flight risk and that she was likely to interfere with witnesses.

Charumbira’s lawyer professor Lovemore Madhuku argued that the state had not placed compelling reasons as to why bail was being opposed.

He said the charges that his client were not serious.

Mrs Makwande deffered the matter to November 28 for routine remand.