Khupe spokesperson up rape charges

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s press secretary, Khaliphani Phugeni, who also doubles as the party’s acting spokesperson, has appeared in court facing a rape charge.

Phugeni (44) appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last week to face charges of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

Phugeni denied the charge.

Magistrate Morondedze remanded him out of custody to November 13 for the continuation of trial.

The State alleges that Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent.

The offence was allegedly committed during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo.

The victim later made a report to the police leading to Phugeni’s arrest.