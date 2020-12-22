Ken Sharpe Sues Chamisa’s MDC-A, Biti For US$1 Million

Augur Investments is demanding US$1 million defamatory damages from the MDC Alliance and Harare lawyer Tendai Biti for allegedly slandering the company on social media.

Biti and the MDC Alliance have both been cited as respondents because they allegedly posted libellous messages on their official Twitter pages.

In summons filed before the High Court, the applicants are Augur Investments, owned by Ken Sharpe, and Russian national Tatiana Aleshina.

They allege that Biti, who is the MDC Alliance vice president, and his party scandalised their good standing over Harare Airport Road tender through tweets.

Augur and Aleshina want an order for the removal of the tweets posted on December 4 and 13 implicating them in the Harare Airport Road scandal and for the defendants to print a retraction and apology in three widely circulating newspapers.

Augur argued that the tweets portrayed them in a bad light as they alleged that they were involved in fraudulent transactions and stole land from the City of Harare.

