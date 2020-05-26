Journalists arrested over MDC ladies’ saga freed on bail

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have secured the release of journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira after they appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court.

The pair was given a ZWL 500 bail each in a case where they are charged with breaking the country’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

It is the state’s case that the two journalists broke COVID-19 regulations when they entered a hospital to interview three members of the political opposition who were being treated for injuries sustained after being abducted and tortured by suspected security agents

Last week Paidamoyo Saurombe, of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told VOA that, “It is disturbing. These are journalists who were in the course of what they should do when they were arrested. So, it is quite surprising. Why would you arrest someone who is going to work? You never know. It becomes scary that if you are arrested while going to work, what else will happen?”