Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Has Been Denied Bail

Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, was today denied bail when he appeared before a Harare magistrate who concurred with prosecutors that the freelance journalist was likely to continue committing offences if realised on bail.

Chin’ono was arrested and charged with defeating the course of justice after he claimed on social media he was in touch with prosecutors who confided in him that Zimbabwe miners boss Henrietta Rushwaya was guaranteed of bail.

This, according to the state, was in violation of his bail conditions for a charge of incitement of public violence after he rallied the public to participate in a foiled 31 July anti-corruption protest.

The magistrate said by violating the bail conditions Chin’ono had shown defiance and could still be involved in similar misdemeanours in the event he is granted bail for his latest offence. The magistrate said:

Court is inclined to believe state’s submissions that he has a propensity to continue committing offences as he committed this offence with another matter pending before the courts.

In this case accused is denied bail and has to remain in custody until trial commences.

The award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker is expected back in court on 26 November 2020 at 9.00 am.

