Intoxicated father axes son (7) after mistaking him for a wild animal

A 32-year-old Mvurwi man fatally axed his seven-year-old son after mistaking him for a wild animal.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrest of Tukai Sinoya of A51 Compound Ceaser mine in Mvurwi for the murder of his son Fortune.

Insp Mundembe said on January 7 this year at around 3pm Sinoya returned home from Ngoroni Bar where he was drinking with his friends.

“He proceeded to his bedroom to rest and left his son playing in the neighbourhood. At around 5pm his son joined him on the bed and slept,” said Insp Mundembe.

At around 11pm Sinoya woke up claiming to have seen a wild animal sleeping next to him.

He struck his son three times with an axe after mistaking him for the animal.

After realising what had happened Sinoya carried the body of his son to the police to file a report.

The body was taken to Concession Hospital for post mortem.

The axe was recovered by the police.

Insp Mundembe warned people against excessive consumption of alcohol.

“It is worrisome that an innocent soul was lost unnecessarily. The law will take its course. Alcohol is hazardous to health and can lead to mental health problems. We are also appealing to people to refrain from drug use,” said Insp Mundembe.