Ignatius Chombo’s Bail Conditions Relaxed

Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande granted former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo’s application for variation of bail conditions. Chombo will now report once every week between Monday and Friday.

Through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo said his original reporting conditions where no longer tenable as he is a family man who since the loss of his government and political office now relies on farming for his family sustenance.

Chombo who is on $5 000 bail, reported three times a day at Marlborough Police Station in Harare between 6am and 10am, 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm.

More: ZBC