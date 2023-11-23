I won’t forgive Reza, Biti tells court

OPPOSITION politician, Tendai Biti who is accused of verbally assaulting local businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina, has told Harare regional magistrate Vongai Guwuriro that he will not forgive prosecutor Michael Reza for denying him the right to defer trial so that he attends to a family bereavement.

The former Finance minister made the remarks while submitting his defence evidence in the assault case. He also accused Zanu PF politicians, the media and prosecution of conniving to ensure he doesn’t get a fair trial.

In his defence on the charge of verbally assault, Biti kept submitting evidence pertaining to matters not related to his assault charge, including the demolition of a showroom which was built by George Katsimberis without council-approved plans.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020. – News Day

