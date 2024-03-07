Hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor, worth millions, intercepted in SA heading to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Limpopo police arrested a 39-year-old man, after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. The popular bakkie, charcoal in colour, was reported stolen in Gauteng, and was recovered on Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said.

“A 39-year-old male suspect was apprehended after a high-speed chase along the N1 bypass behind Peter Mokaba (Stadium), culminating in the suspect being cornered near R71 robots while driving a suspected stolen Ford Ranger Raptor, charcoal in colour,” said Ledwaba. “The vehicle in question was reported hijacked in Moffat View, Gauteng,” he said. “Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is a frequent traveller across Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, allegedly involved in the transportation of stolen 4×4 vehicles.”

Ledwaba to IOL that the Ford Ranger Raptor’s value is estimated at more than R1 million. Earlier, IOL reported that police in Limpopo have also arrested another man who was allegedly found in possession of a stolen Isuzu KB double cab vehicle, heading towards Zimbabwe. The arrested man is on Wednesday scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Ledwaba said the recovered Isuzu KB vehicle, was intercepted in Limpopo where it was being driven towards the Beitbridge border post, with the intention of smuggling it to neighbouring Zimbabwe. The arrested driver of the stolen Isuzu bakkie, who was arrested on Monday, will face charges including possession of stolen motor vehicles, contravention of the Immigration Act, and reckless and negligent driving. IOL

