Harare deputy mayor slapped with second charge, freed on bail

HARARE – Prosecutors on Friday added another charge on top of Harare deputy mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe’s initial assault allegation which got her arrested Thursday.

The Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor, later granted free bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, was charged with obstructing her alleged victim from entering a polling station on voting day last month in contravention of sections of the Electoral Act.

“Initially, she was being charged with assault and suddenly another charge was added. It is alleged she contravened section 149 of the Electoral Act,” lawyers said.

“It is also alleged that she obstructed a voter from getting into a polling station.”

It is alleged that she tried to stop one Saeed Musaengana from voting on August 23 before she assaulted him.

According to the state, Musaengana was walking along a path leading to a voting tent when he suddenly saw vehicles parking behind him.

“Many people disembarked the motor vehicles and an unknown male approached Musaengana in a bid to provoke him but he was restrained by his other mates,” court was told.

It is alleged that she grabbed his neck before she released him.

