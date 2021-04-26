Gweru killer businessman dumps his car and evades police

GWERU polygamous car dealer and gold miner Peter Dube who brutally shot four people last Friday, two of them fatally, after confronting his second wife on suspected infidelity, also attempted to shoot his five-year-old son, the only child born out of that relationship.

He only turned the gun off his son Nyasha Brendon Dube (5) to shoot at his wife’s best friend Gamuchirai Mudungwe after she wailed and intervened, trying to stop him from shooting the child, it has emerged.

His wife’s young sister Tadiwanashe Nharingo (16), said she held the child firmly on her lap and against her chest on a car seat as Dube pointed the gun at them and later escaped with the child, as Dube changed focus to an intervening Gamuchirai.

“As he pointed the gun at his son and obviously me because the boy was on my lap, my sister’s friend, Gamuchirai, shouted and screamed at him asking why he wanted to kill his own son and me, and that is when he turned the gun on Gamuchiraai and shot her.

“Thereafter, he pursued my sisters, Nyasha and Nyaradzo inside the flat while I ran away with the boy. I then heard two gunshots inside the flat and I knew my sisters had been shot at,” she said.

Tadiwanashe said she was still traumatised by the incident.

“I became the second target, but by God’s grace, I survived together with the boy. Surely the boy was his second target and maybe myself because I was the one holding the boy,” she said.

Police were by yesterday yet to account for Dube (35), who owned a car dealership and a mine.

His junior wife Nyasha Nharingo and her young sister Nyaradzo are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Gweru Central Hospital after sustaining life-threatening gun shot wounds, while the suspected boyfriend Shelton Chinhango and Gamuchirai (30) died on the spot.

The late Shelton Chinhango

Nyaradzo is still in critical condition in the ICU where she is set to be operated on to remove the bullet lodged in her skull.

Nyasha is however, out of danger and is now admitted in the female surgical ward according to her father, Mr Bothwell Nharingo.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende yesterday said police were still looking for Dube who dumped his silver Honda Fit car at the scene and disappeared.

She also dismissed social media reports that Dube was spotted in Bulawayo and exchanged gunshots with the police in Pumula.

On the fateful day on Thursday last week, Dube allegedly approached the wife, Nyasha and suspected lover, Shelton, as they were parked outside a flat where the wife resides.

Shelton who was seated at the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace Registration number AFI 0969 silver in colour once on the head, and he died instantly.

Dube is said to have shot Shelton, who was on the driver’s seat, at close range and he died on the spot.

The wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai, was shot in the chest and also died on the spot while the wife and her sister Nyaradzo, were shot in the neck and head, respectively.

Residents at Bensam Flats are forced to use the back entrance as Gamu’s body lay on the front steps and police has blocked part of Main street leading where Shelton’s Kombi is parked.

Nyasha’s father, Nharingo said after committing the crime, Dube phoned and told him about the incident.

“My son-in-law called me in the middle of the night and said ‘come to Bensam Flats and see what has happened.’ He did not explain so I pannicked and drove to the scene.

“Police were already there. My two daughters were writhing in pain with the bullets in their bodies,’’ he said