Gutu man in court for 20kg of dagga

MASVINGO – A-50-year-old man from Singende Village under Chief Nerupiri in Gutu appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi last week facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

The matter now awaits ruling.

Nyasha Singende (50) of Singende village was allegedly caught with 20, 8 kg of dagga which he intended to sell.

On October 10, 2023, at Singende Village, detectives received a tip off that the accused was dealing with dangerous drugs. They proceeded to his place of residence and introduced themselves to Singende.

Singende led Police to his bedroom where two large sacks of dagga were recovered. He was arrested and the dagga weighed 20,8kg.

Tichaona Chakavarika prosecuted.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

