Gutu man arrested with US$130k Telone cables

MASVINGO – A-42-year-old man from Madziva Village under Chief Gadzingo in Gutu has been arrested after he was found with US$130 000 worth of Telone internet drop cables.

Peter Masikati (42) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima facing theft charges last week. The crimes were committed in Rhodhene in Masvingo.

Masikati hit four houses in Rhodhene where he stole the cables and burnt then to remove the rubber sheath around them at a toilet at Victoria Junior Primary School.

On May 4,2022 the accused allegedly went to houses number 3 and 4 Thornton Avenue in Rhodhene and cut off 50 metres of cables. Thereafter he went to burn the cables at Victoria Junior Primary toilets.

On May 7, 2022, Masikati cut 50 metres of internet drop cables at House number 3 Citrus Avenue, Rhodhene and went away unnoticed. On the same night he allegedly stole 50 metres of internet drop cables at House number 2 Bangala Avenue, Rhodhene and at 19 Lundistar Avenue and at 19 Richards Avenue Rhodhene.

He was spotted by Fawcett guards on patrol carrying the stolen cables and was arrested. He was advised to make a bail application.

Ruvimbo Makoni prosecuted. – Masvingo Mirror

