Granny arrested after drowning grandson during cleansing ceremony

A 66-year-old Zvishavane woman has been arrested on murder charges after allegedly drowning her 10-year-old grandson during a suspected cleansing ceremony along the Ngezi river.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Village 16 Rupemba Chief Mafala, Zvishavane last Saturday.

“Circumstances are that on Saturday at about 5 pm the suspect Senzakupi Nyoni (66) was at home with her daughter Svetukai Muruviri ( 36) and two juvenile grandsons. One of the grandsons allegedly got into a trance and indicated that his young brother Ropafadzo Tunhai (10) was being haunted by evil spirits and needed cleansing in water,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the accused granny then escorted the boy to Ngezi River which is about 500 metres from the homestead for the cleansing where he then drowned.

“Nyoni then brought back home a lifeless body and the matter was reported to the village head.

“The Village head, Mr Moses Msipa reported to the police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of the elderly woman.”

