Gono pleads for arrested thieves

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono was at the Murambinda Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday where he pleaded for the release of four of his workers who face prison terms for stealing property worth $310 000 from his Buhera Rural home.

He told Magistrate Dennis Mangosi that the accused were his workers, relatives and he wanted the matters resolved amicably at home. His only demand was that the accused should restitute all what they stole and help Police recover property that is yet to be found.

George Chihota (41), Langton Choga (35) both from Gavaza Village under Chief Nerutanga were employed as security guards.