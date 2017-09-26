Girl (15) insists on keeping incestuous pregnancy

GWERU – A 15-year-old girl left her parents and the court with no option but to accept it there where it is when she vehemently refused to have her incestuous pregnancy with her 20-year-old uncle, Simbarashe Jambo terminated.

The girl who cannot be named because of her age is in a relationship with her mother’s brother and is 17 weeks pregnant. Her parents took her to court to apply for termination of the pregnancy but she flatly refused and told the magistrate Phathekile Msipa that she loved her uncle, the pregnancy and she is going to look after the baby.

Jambo is however, on the run.

Msipa turned down the parents’ application after the juvenile repeatedly said she wanted her child and she will keep it.

The minor’s grandmother, mother to both the perpetrator and the juvenile’s mother told the court that she will respect her granddaughter’s wish and help her keep the baby.

The application indicates that the juvenile got into a relationship with her uncle when she went and stayed with the grandmother. The relationship became sexual until she got pregnant.

The minor actually insisted in court that she would to be married to her uncle.