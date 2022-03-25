Four Zimbabweans shot dead by SA police

FOUR Zimbabweans were shot dead in a shootout with South African police after they tried to rob a shop at Stoneridge Mall in Johannesburg.

One of the armed robbers killed is 27-year-old Everjoy Ndlovu from Mlomwe, Plumtree. He was wanted by South African police for a series of armed robberies.

Ndlovu’s uncle, Thaba Nleya, confirmed the incident after going to see the body.

“It’s true, we have seen the body, his death is the one that is shocking. As for him being an armed robber, we knew that our nephew was into that.

We warned him many times to leave it but he continued,” said Nleya.

Nleya said the family was working to repatriate Ndlovu’s body to Zimbabwe.

“We are collecting money from family members and our friends to try and transport his body home since he didn’t have funeral cover,” said Nleya.

According to the Gauteng Province police spokesperson, Major General Girly Mbele, the suspects met the police as they were exiting the mall.

The police approached the mall after hearing gunshots and upon arrival the suspects fired at the police as they tried to flee.

“The suspects were driving a white Nissan Almera and they robbed a shop that sells clothing and cellphones at Studio 88 at Stoneridge Mall,” said Mbele.