Four Zimbabwean nationals sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

POLOKWANE-Four Zimbabweans were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahwelereng Regional court on Thursday, November 03 for the murder of a 22-year-old man, Peter Keetsi in Mahwelereng.

The trial court found that the accused, Khulekani Dube 24, Saviors Mbedzi 23, Vusi Ncube 21, and Agreement Tlou 24, had on 31 August 2019, met the victim at about 00h30 and stabbed him several times.

He was walking from the local tavern in Pholar Park. The victim was taken to Mokopane hospital and he later succumbed to the injuries.

The Case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) was initially opened but was later changed to murder after the victim succumbed to the injury in hospital.

The suspects were tracked down and arrested on a farm in Lephalale the following month. An additional charge of Contravention of the Immigration Act was added after it was revealed that the suspects were in the country illegally.