Evicted daughter disowns dad

IN an emotionally charged response, a devastated 33-year-old woman shocked a court when she allegedly cast doubt on whether her 62-year-old father who had asked for consent to evict her from his house for being disrespectful was her biological father.

Nonhlanhla Mazibuko pulled the shocker at the Bulawayo Civil Court where her father Sipho Mazibuko was seeking a protection order against her claiming she was disrespecting him as her father.

He complained that his daughter who is also a single mother was “very” irresponsible and had on two separate occasions “manhandled” him adding that she was always creating a scene whenever they had an argument.

“I am a 62-year-old pensioner and residing with my eldest daughter Nonhlanhla aged 33 years. She is unemployed and largely depends on my pension proceeds. She is highly irresponsible in life and very insolent.

“She does not respect me as her father and benefactor and this is demonstrated by her impudent verbal exchanges with me. She has even dared to manhandle me on two occasions, which actions nearly triggered violent reaction from me.

“It is my honest submission that our father-daughter relationship has irretrievably broken down as all mediation efforts to mend it have yielded negative outcomes. I therefore request that she leaves my house with immediate effect and seek her own lodgings,” charged Sipho from Magwegwe West.

He further said after being granted the eviction order his daughter should never set foot at his house or talk to him again.

Instead of apologising, Nonhlanhla, who has an 11-year-old child hit out at her father much to the shock of the court.

“We have differences and I do not think he is my real father with the way he challenges or treats me. I am willing to move out,” a seemingly unrepentant Nonhlanhla said.

By her consent the presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga who presided over the matter on Friday ordered Nonhlanhla to move out of the house before Wednesday (7 August).

The magistrate said a police officer had to effect the court order.