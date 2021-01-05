DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama appear in court

MBARE’s New Year Eve music gig organisers Dhama, DJ Fantan and Levels admitted to violating the Covid-19 regulations by hosting the show when they appeared at the Harare magistrates court today.

Dama, born Simbarashe Chanachimwe, DJ Fantan born Arnold Kamudyariwa, and Tafadzwa Kadzimwe known as Levels admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

Chanachimwe was represented by lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Hungwe while Kamudyariwa and Kadzimwe were represented by lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni.

Mr Micheal Reza and Mr Taddy Kamuriwo are appearing for the State.