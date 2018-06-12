Court inspects Kasukuwere’s house

Inspection in loco is underway at Saviour Kasukuwere’s house at Number 4 Deny’s Close Glen Lorne Harare.

Several holes are visible which Kasukuwere claims were from rounds fired at his home.

113 AK47 shells have been found at the premises.

Kasukuwere applied for discharge at the close of the state case on the basis that he used an undesignated port of exist fearing for his life, hence he qualified to have been given refugee status.

Read also: Kasukuwere pleads not guilty, seeks discharge

More details to follow…