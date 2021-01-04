Cops suspended over Mbare New Year shindig

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has suspended senior and junior officers for failing to perform their duties according to police set standards and Government’s Covid-19 regulations in their handling of the illegal Mbare Musical bash held on December 31.

Superintendent Innocent Makumbe, Inspector Garikai Jiyane, officer in charge, Inspector Peace Nyarai Gunhe, duty officer, and Assistant Inspector Vengai Mupamhanga, duty member, were suspended from police duty by the Commissioner General of Police pending disciplinary action.

At least 52 people have been arrested in connection with the music bash which disregarded the Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement issued by the police, investigations conducted showed, the officers did not perform their duties.

“Investigations conducted have revealed that the senior officer and junior members did not perform their duties according to police set standards and Government’s Covid-19 regulations in their handling of the illegal Mbare Musical bash held by DJ Fantan and his associates on December 31.”

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to urge the public, let us be responsible. Covid-19 is real. Let us not wait for someone to tell us to behave responsibly. Let us not wait for somebody to tell us that Covid-19 is killing people daily, including in our own country.

“Please, I want to appeal to the public: let us be safety-conscious and fight the covid-19 pandemic together. Let us support the efforts of the government; let us not take things for granted and cry foul when we have contracted the pandemic, when someone has died,” he said. – ZBC