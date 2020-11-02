Chitungwiza Mayor arrested

Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been arrested for alleged abuse of office. Maiko was previously arrested in 2019 on allegations of abuse of office through corrupt activities involving the sale of commercial stands.

He is among top officials that have been arrested in the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa, who is calling for zero tolerance to corruption.

Maiko’s arrest follows the arrest of over a dozen council official at the Harare City Council on allegations of office after they allegedly sold council land unlawfully.

Meanwhile, some say the central government and anti-corruption units only show enthusiasm about fighting corruption in local government authorities while corrupt senior government officials are being protected.

Some say the President Mnangagwa-led administration has been catching and releasing corrupt political elites and the names of former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumiea and that of Obadiah Moyo are often cited as proof.

Others cite the dismissal of ZANU PF Youth League leaders, Lewis Matutu, Pupurai Togarepi and Godfrey Tsenengamu from the party after they had named and shamed individuals allegedly engaging in underhand dealings as proof that the ruling party was not serious about fighting corruption.

