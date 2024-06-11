Chinese National Remanded for Allegedly Killing Artisanal Miner in Zhombe

Spread the love

ZHOMBE – Kwekwe Magistrate Cheryl Tembo has remanded Chinese national Cai Yulong (58) in custody for allegedly murdering an artisanal miner and severely injuring two others who trespassed into his mine.

Yulong, who operates Stone Still Mine 10 at Marandure Farm in Zhombe, will return to court on June 11, 2024, to face charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault.

The incident occurred last Sunday around 3 pm at Blue Belle Mine. Yulong is accused of shooting Goni Goni (23) once on the right thigh, resulting in Goni’s immediate death. He then allegedly shot John Muchawaya (34) three times, leaving him in critical condition at Kwekwe General Hospital. Additionally, Yulong is charged with striking Lovemore Mapfanya (20) on the head with an open fist.

According to reports, Goni, Muchawaya, Mapfanya, and Komborerai Shariwa (24), all from Tirivanhu Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, were in an underground shaft at Blackhand 10 Mine in Zhombe. The group allegedly encroached into Yulong’s neighboring Blue Belle Mine through the shaft.

When the miners emerged from the shaft, a confrontation ensued between Yulong and the group. Yulong allegedly discharged his NZ 75 Norinco pistol, shooting Goni and Muchawaya multiple times before striking Mapfanya.

Mapfanya managed to flee and reported the incident to Zhombe Police, leading to Yulong’s arrest.

