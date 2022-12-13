Chikurubi Prison Escapee Re-arrested While Sleeping At Home

HARARE – The Special Tactics Team re-arrested Panashe Chinyama (24) who last week escaped from Chikurubi Farm Prison where he was serving a one-year sentence after being convicted of malicious damage to property.

Chinyama was re-arrested while sleeping at his Whitecliff house in Harare at the weekend.

Chinyama escaped last Wednesday from the prison while he was working at a nursery resulting in prison and police officers launching a manhunt for him.

He was arrested at his house at around 1 am by members of the Special Tactics Team following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

Chinyama, who was a B Class inmate, had served eight months of his term and was due to be released on March 28 next year, The Herald reported citing Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi.

She is quoted as saying: “The ‘B’ class inmate who escaped from lawful custody on 7 December was recaptured by the Special Tactics team around 1am. “We got information from a responsible and loyal citizen of Zimbabwe that the escapee had been seen at his home in Whitecliff area and was likely to be sleeping in his room.

We want to encourage all citizens of Zimbabwe to remain supportive of ZPCS.”

ZPCS recently said 116 inmates escaped from correctional facilities between January 2021 and October this year.

Most of the fugitives were B-class inmates, who are allowed to be outside for work duties while serving their terms.

ZPCS is installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems at maximum security prisons, arming its officers and reinforcing the canine section to avert future prison breaks.

Source: Pindula News

